Syria seizes weapons shipment bound for PKK/YPG terrorists
The operation in rural Damascus comes amid escalating clashes between government forces and terrorist YPG-PKK dominated SDF militants northeastern Syria.
Syrian authorities confiscate a variety of arms, including RPG launchers as well as medium and light weapons. (Photo: AA Archive) / AA Archive
September 3, 2025

Syria’s Interior Ministry has announced the seizure of a weapons and ammunition shipment in rural Damascus that was reportedly destined for areas controlled by the terrorist group of YPG/PKK, also known as the SDF.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the ministry said the Internal Security Command conducted a carefully planned operation, confiscating a variety of arms, including RPG launchers as well as medium and light weapons. The driver of the shipment was also taken into custody.

“Relevant authorities have launched investigations to identify all parties involved, in preparation for referring them to the judiciary and taking legal action,” the statement added. 

The ministry emphasised the readiness of Syrian security forces to confront any attempts to destabilise the country and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting citizens and safeguarding national sovereignty.

Clashes with the terrorist group

The seizure comes amid ongoing clashes between Syrian government forces and PKK/YPG terrorists. On Sunday, the Syrian army reportedly ambushed a group attempting to infiltrate army positions east of Aleppo, near the village of Tal Maaz, according to state news agency SANA. Casualties were reported among the terrorists during the encounter.

SANA cited a government source saying that other PKK/YPG terrorists stationed in Um Tina village and Deir Hafer city shelled Syrian army positions in Tal Maaz in an attempt to rescue their trapped members. The clashes began with small arms fire before escalating to heavy weapons and reinforcements.

The tensions follow a March 10 agreement between Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and PKK/YPG leader Ferhad Abdi Shahin to integrate civilian and military institutions in northeastern Syria under state authority, including border crossings, airports, and energy infrastructure. The deal reaffirmed Syria’s territorial unity, though the ministry said the PKK/YPG has repeatedly violated the agreement.

Since the removal of regime leader Bashar al Assad from power on December 8, 2024, after 24 years in office, the Syrian government has intensified efforts to restore security across the country.

