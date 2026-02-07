Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced new steps to regulate social media platforms and strengthen protections for minors, saying digital spaces have enabled criminal activity, disinformation, and harmful content.

In a video message shared on the US social media company X late Friday, Sanchez said recent developments marked an unprecedented moment for Spain’s democracy.

"This week, something unprecedented in the history of our democracies has happened: a tech oligarch has infiltrated the phones of millions of Spanish citizens to tell them what to think," he said. "This is a serious example of the abuses of interference that we are trying to combat."

He described social media as having "become a kind of Wild West in a failed state," adding that applications like this one provide refuge for thousands of channels dedicated to criminal activities involving pornography and violence.

Sanchez also pointed to the misuse of artificial intelligence.