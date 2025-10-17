ASIA PACIFIC
Mongolian PM Gombojav Zandanshatar steps down after four months
The 55-year-old was confirmed as the country's 32nd prime minister in June after his predecessor Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene quit — also after losing parliamentary backing.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Mongolian Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav [FILE]. / Reuters
October 17, 2025

Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar has stepped down after losing support of the country's parliament, vacating the pivotal role after taking office just four months ago.

It wasn't immediately clear who might succeed Zandanshatar, who is acting prime minister until a successor is named, or whether he would challenge his dismissal.

He was named prime minister in June.

The political upheaval comes at a critical time because the budget for next year has yet to be passed.

Teachers, who are demanding salary hikes in the budget, went on strike this week, and medical doctors are threatening to do so too.

Mongolian politics has been rocked by waves of volatility in recent years amid public anger over corruption and a weak domestic economy.

The dismissal of two prime ministers within months will also cast uncertainty over policy continuity and will also erode investor sentiment for the resources-rich country.

SOURCE:AP
