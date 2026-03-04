Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem has vowed to confront Israel "to the fullest extent", saying his group will defend itself regardless of the cost.

In a televised speech, Qassem described Hezbollah missile launches at Israel as "a response to 15 months of Israeli violations, including the killing of Khamenei."

"Our choice is to confront the enemy to the fullest extent, and we will not surrender," he said.

Qassem said Israeli attacks over the past 15 months had killed 500 people.

"As long as the occupation exists, resistance and its weapons are a legitimate right," he added.

Tensions escalate

Tensions have escalated in Lebanon after Hezbollah targeted a military site in northern Israel on Monday using rockets and drones.