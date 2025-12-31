Israeli army forces conducted new raids into several Syrian towns in the southwestern province of Quneitra on Wednesday, local media reported.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that an Israeli patrol consisting of three vehicles advanced from the entrance of the town of Beer Ajam toward the village of Bariqa in the southern Quneitra countryside.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli forces had advanced between the villages of Ruwayhina and Al-Mushrifah, setting up a temporary checkpoint at the intersection near the village of Umm al-Azam, in the northern Quneitra countryside.

They also advanced into the village of al-Asha and detained one resident while establishing a temporary checkpoint between the village of Ain Ziwan and the town of Koudna in the southern Quneitra countryside, SANA added.