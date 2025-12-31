WORLD
2 min read
Israel steps up ground incursions into Syria's Quneitra in latest cross-border violations
Local media reports three Israeli military vehicles entering multiple towns in southwest Syria, setting up temporary checkpoints, the latest in a series of cross-border operations.
Israel steps up ground incursions into Syria's Quneitra in latest cross-border violations
Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched air strikes. / AP
December 31, 2025

Israeli army forces conducted new raids into several Syrian towns in the southwestern province of Quneitra on Wednesday, local media reported.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that an Israeli patrol consisting of three vehicles advanced from the entrance of the town of Beer Ajam toward the village of Bariqa in the southern Quneitra countryside.

No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli forces had advanced between the villages of Ruwayhina and Al-Mushrifah, setting up a temporary checkpoint at the intersection near the village of Umm al-Azam, in the northern Quneitra countryside.

They also advanced into the village of al-Asha and detained one resident while establishing a temporary checkpoint between the village of Ain Ziwan and the town of Koudna in the southern Quneitra countryside, SANA added.

RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or Syrian authorities on the new raids.

Despite the fact that the Syrian government has posed no threat, Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched air strikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry