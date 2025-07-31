Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for urgent global action to end Israel’s assault on Gaza and prioritise the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave, warning that the moral conscience of the world is “on the verge of shattering.”

Speaking during a joint press conference with Gabon’s President Brice Oligui Nguema, Erdogan said, “Our priority is ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches our brothers and sisters in Gaza.”

“As the front of humanity, we are obliged to do whatever is necessary to stop this oppression,” he said.

Related TRT Global - Türkiye's Erdogan: Scenes in Gaza 'worse than Nazi camps' as Israel weaponises starvation

Turkish president strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinian civilians, especially in the context of forced starvation and suffering in Gaza.

“Anyone with even an ounce of conscience, mercy, or human dignity is on the verge of breaking under the weight of this cruelty,” he said.

“No one can remain silent in the face of a scene where innocent children die of hunger and civilians gathering for food aid are deliberately shot.”

Global pressure on Israel