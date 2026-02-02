Iraq's judiciary announced on Monday that it has begun its investigations into more than 1,300 Daesh detainees who were transferred from Syria as part of a US operation.

"Investigation proceedings have started with 1,387 members of the Daesh terrorist organisation who were recently transferred from the Syrian territory," the judiciary's media office said in a statement.

"Under the supervision of the head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, several judges specialising in counterterrorism started the investigation."

Those detainees are among 7,000 Daesh suspects, previously held by the YPG terrorist group, whom the US military said it would transfer to Iraq after Syrian government forces recaptured YPG-held territory.