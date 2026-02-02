MIDDLE EAST
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Iraq has begun investigating more than 1,300 Daesh detainees transferred from Syria under a US operation, as authorities prepare to prosecute suspected militants of multiple nationalities.
February 2, 2026

Iraq's judiciary announced on Monday that it has begun its investigations into more than 1,300 Daesh detainees who were transferred from Syria as part of a US operation.

"Investigation proceedings have started with 1,387 members of the Daesh terrorist organisation who were recently transferred from the Syrian territory," the judiciary's media office said in a statement.

"Under the supervision of the head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, several judges specialising in counterterrorism started the investigation."

Those detainees are among 7,000 Daesh suspects, previously held by the YPG terrorist group, whom the US military said it would transfer to Iraq after Syrian government forces recaptured YPG-held territory.

They include Syrians, Iraqis and Europeans, among other nationalities, according to several Iraqi security sources.

In 2014, Daesh swept across Syria and Iraq.

Backed by US-led forces, Iraq proclaimed the defeat of Daesh in the country in 2017.

Last month, the United States said the purpose of its alliance with the YPG terrorist group in Syria had largely expired, as Damascus pressed an offensive to take back territory long held by YPG terrorists.

SOURCE:AFP
