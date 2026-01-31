The death toll from last week’s landslide in Indonesia rose to 64, as search and rescue operations continued on the eighth day for 16 missing people in West Java, state-run news agency Antara has reported.

Four more bodies were recovered from the site on Saturday, bringing the confirmed number of deaths to 64, while around 16 people are still unaccounted for, said Ade Dian Permana, head of the Bandung Search and Rescue Agency.

He added that the search operation continued on the eighth day, using tracker dogs and heavy equipment, with some 3,675 personnel deployed.

So far, 49 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families, and 75 people have been safely rescued.

Homes under mud and debris