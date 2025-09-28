China and North Korea have pledged to step up multilateral coordination and push back against what they called “unilateralism, hegemony and power politics,” vowing to safeguard their shared interests and defend international “fairness and justice.”

The agreement was announced on Sunday after talks in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, who is on a four-day visit to China at Wang’s invitation.

Wang described the international environment as “turbulent and complicated,” accusing “bullying behavior by powerful countries” of destabilising global order.

He said Beijing would deepen coordination with Pyongyang in both regional and international forums to oppose all forms of hegemony while strengthening cooperation on domestic governance and their respective “socialist causes.”

“A more equitable and just world order”

Choe echoed the message, saying North Korea was committed to working with China to “jointly resist unilateralism and power politics and promote a more equitable and just world order.”