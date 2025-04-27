The Consulate General of China in Istanbul, together with various Turkish non-governmental organisations and business leaders, have commemorated Türkiye-China friendship by planting 10,000 saplings in Istanbul.

Speaking at the ceremony on Sunday, Chinese Consul General Wei Xiaodong said the event symbolises long-term friendship and shared commitment to achieving net-zero carbon targets by 2050 through environmental diplomacy.

Noting that both countries attached great importance to green development, Wei said: “I am very happy to see that the practical cooperation between our countries covers many projects in the fields of green development and sustainable development. I look forward to a higher level of cooperation between China and Türkiye not only in diplomatic relations but also in the field of green development. I believe this will benefit both our countries and the world.”

Wei also highlighted the significance of the location of the event, the Arnavutkoy forest area near Istanbul Airport. “The place where we are planting trees today is very close to the airport, which is very important because the aviation sector consumes a lot of fossil fuels. Therefore, it is very good that we can do something about this issue.”

