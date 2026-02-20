Israeli authorities imposed sweeping entry restrictions on Palestinian worshippers on Friday, limiting access from the occupied West Bank into occupied East Jerusalem for prayers at the Al‑Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of Ramadan.

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered before dawn at checkpoints surrounding Jerusalem, hoping to reach the compound, but many were turned back despite holding previously issued permits, according to local officials and witnesses.

Israeli forces reinforced crossings with large troop deployments and senior commanders on site, enforcing a reported cap of 10,000 worshippers from the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian authorities said thousands remained stranded at the Qalandiya checkpoint after the quota was reached.