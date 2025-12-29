Three Palestinians were injured on Monday in Israeli strikes on Gaza, marking the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement, according to medics.

A medical source told Anadolu that three people were injured when Israeli strikes hit the western Jabalia refugee camp, which has already suffered extensive damage from previous bombardments.

No further details were provided regarding the condition of the wounded.

The Israeli strike targeted an area that military forces had withdrawn from under the ceasefire agreement, witnesses told Anadolu.

According to the witnesses, the Israeli attacks targeted eastern Gaza City in northern Gaza, the Bureij refugee camp in the centre and Rafah in the south.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,200 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,200 others in Gaza since October 2023 in a brutal assault that also left the enclave in ruins.

Related TRT World - Gaza death toll nears 71,000 as Israel continues to violate ceasefire

Israeli forces, settlers attack West Bank

The army assaults continued to target Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Monday.