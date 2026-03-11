WAR ON IRAN
Russian consulate in Iran's Isfahan damaged in strikes, Moscow says
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirms that the consulate in Isfahan was damaged in shelling earlier this week.
Russian consulate damaged in Isfahan attack, foreign ministry says / Reuters
12 hours ago

Russia's consulate in the Iranian city of Isfahan has been damaged in shelling earlier this week, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

An attack on a diplomatic representation was a "blatant violation" of international conventions and all sides should observe the "inviolability of diplomatic sites", she said.

"On March 8, in the Iranian city of Isfahan, as a result of an attack on the governor's administration of the province of the same name located nearby, the Russian consulate was damaged," Zakharova said in a statement on the ministry's website.

"Windows were shattered in the office building and residential apartments, and several employees were thrown by the blast wave. Fortunately, there were no casualties or serious injuries."

The incident comes amid escalating tensions following the start of the US-Israel war on Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also discussed the conflict with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.

Putin has repeatedly called for an immediate halt to hostilities.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
