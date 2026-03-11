Russia's consulate in the Iranian city of Isfahan has been damaged in shelling earlier this week, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

An attack on a diplomatic representation was a "blatant violation" of international conventions and all sides should observe the "inviolability of diplomatic sites", she said.

"On March 8, in the Iranian city of Isfahan, as a result of an attack on the governor's administration of the province of the same name located nearby, the Russian consulate was damaged," Zakharova said in a statement on the ministry's website.

"Windows were shattered in the office building and residential apartments, and several employees were thrown by the blast wave. Fortunately, there were no casualties or serious injuries."