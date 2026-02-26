WORLD
1 min read
Three go on trial over $437,000 porcelain theft from France's Elysee Palace
A treasurer from the presidency, their partner, and a Louvre guard are appearing before the Paris Criminal Court, charged with theft and possession of dozens of porcelain pieces stolen from the Elysee Palace
Three go on trial over $437,000 porcelain theft from France's Elysee Palace
The damage is estimated at €370,000, valuing "each plate at around €5,000." / AP
6 hours ago

Three people went on trial on Thursday at the Paris Criminal Court for stealing porcelain pieces worth €370,000 ($437,000) from the French presidency.

A treasurer from the presidency, their partner, and a Louvre guard are appearing before the Paris Criminal Court, charged with theft and possession of dozens of porcelain pieces stolen from the Elysee Palace, according to broadcaster BFM TV.

France's Sevres Manufactory joined as a civil party and estimated the damage at €370,000, valuing "each plate at around €5,000."

The case began after the unexplained disappearance of prestigious tableware, with investigators quickly focusing on a resale network.

RECOMMENDED

The treasurer, who was allowed to collect a few damaged items, was reportedly accused of diverting perfectly intact pieces from the Manufactory, with his partner selling the pieces.

Meanwhile, a Louvre receptionist, who is deemed a "passionate collector," reportedly acquired "nearly 150 pieces" without questioning the volume.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
How fasting is practiced across religions
What fasting does to your body
Thai runner-up party files criminal complaint against election officials
Melania Trump to preside over UN Security Council session in historic first
Russia questions how Board of Peace will coexist with UN Security Council
Türkiye-Italy UAV partnership close to reaching its first production milestone
Ex-US Air Force pilot arrested for allegedly training Chinese military
Israeli attorney general summons Netanyahu in classified documents leak probe
Australian ex-PM says it's time to ditch UK monarchy, questions defence pact
FBI fires agents linked to Trump classified documents investigation: reports
Israeli forces injure four Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid
Israeli restrictions risk halting World Central Kitchen's operations: Gaza authorities
Türkiye's FM hosts OIC diplomats in Ankara, stresses unity amid global crisis
Cuba names individuals it says were involved in armed infiltration by US-registered speedboat
Over 65,000 illegal Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa compound in 2025: report