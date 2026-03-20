Foreign AI tools like Claude, ChatGPT and Gemini could be banned or restricted inside Russia if they fail to adhere to new rules that would give Moscow sweeping powers to regulate the sector, according to government proposals published online.

The proposals, published by Russia's Ministry for Digital Development, would extend to the burgeoning AI sector Russia's drive to establish a sovereign internet - protected from foreign influence and respecting what it calls "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values."

Russia's Ministry for Digital Development said in a statement that the new rules were designed to "help protect citizens from covert manipulation and discriminatory algorithms."

The initiative, which is likely to benefit home-grown AI tools being developed by state lender Sberbank and technology group Yandex, has been made public at a time when the Russian state is tightening state control over the internet.

The regulations are expected to enter into force next year after further review and government approval.

"The operation of cross-border artificial intelligence technologies may be prohibited or restricted in cases specified by the legislation of the Russian Federation," the rules state.