Türkiye has welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to delist Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from its sanctions list.

“We welcome the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2799 (2025), which removes Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the relevant sanctions list,” Oncu Keceli, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement on Friday.

“We will continue to support this and similar steps aimed at remedying the negative legacy of the previous period on the current Syrian administration and its people, in this context, fully lifting sanctions, facilitating Syria's integration into the international community, and ensuring sustainable stability and development in the country," he added.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the sanctions list.