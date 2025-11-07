TÜRKİYE
Türkiye welcomes removal of Syrian president, interior minister from UN sanctions list
Ankara will continue to support the full lifting of sanctions and facilitate Syria’s reintegration into the international community, says Foreign Ministry spokesman.
The US-drafted resolution received 14 votes, with an abstention from China. (Photo: Reuters Archive)
November 7, 2025

Türkiye has welcomed the UN Security Council’s decision to delist Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from its sanctions list.

“We welcome the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2799 (2025), which removes Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the relevant sanctions list,” Oncu Keceli, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in a statement on Friday.

“We will continue to support this and similar steps aimed at remedying the negative legacy of the previous period on the current Syrian administration and its people, in this context, fully lifting sanctions, facilitating Syria's integration into the international community, and ensuring sustainable stability and development in the country," he added.

On Thursday, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution to remove Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa and Interior Minister Anas Khattab from the sanctions list.

The US-drafted resolution received 14 votes, with an abstention from China.

Ahmed al Sharaa, who led the anti-regime forces that ousted Bashar al Assad on December 8 2024, was declared president for a transitional period in late January. He has pledged to rebuild the country and restore stability.

