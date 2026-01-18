Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said a US invasion of Greenland "would make Putin the happiest man on earth" in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

Sanchez said any military action by the US against Denmark's vast Arctic island would damage NATO and legitimise the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

"If we focus on Greenland, I have to say that a US invasion of that territory would make Vladimir Putin the happiest man in the world. Why? Because it would legitimise his attempted invasion of Ukraine," he said in an interview in La Vanguardia newspaper.

"If the United States were to use force, it would be the death knell for NATO. Putin would be doubly happy."

President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to change tack over Greenland by vowing to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland.