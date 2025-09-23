A mosque in the town of Hultsfred in southern Sweden was destroyed in a fire overnight Tuesday, with police treating the incident as suspected arson, local authorities said.

The blaze broke out late Monday and quickly engulfed the building, which had previously been a church before being converted into a mosque, Sweden Herald reported.

“We do not know how the fire started, but it has burned heavily in the building,” Michael Hesselgard of the rescue service said.

No injuries were reported, but the structure was reduced to ruins.

“The building will be completely destroyed. It will not be possible to use it for anything,” Hesselgard added.