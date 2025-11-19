The Cambridge Dictionary has chosen "parasocial" as its word of the year for 2025, which refers to a connection that people feel with someone they do not know.

It spotlights the interest in one-sided relationships or attachements that people form with celebrities, influencers, and AI chatbots.

The term was defined by sociologists Donald Horton and Richard Wohl, who observed television viewers engaged in “parasocial” relationships with on-screen personalities that were similar to those they formed with family members and friends.

The dictionary used the engagement of famous singer Taylor Swift and American footballer Travis Kelce as an example, saying many fans felt a strong connection with them, even though most had never met them.