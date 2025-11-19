TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION
1 min read
'Parasocial' is Cambridge Dictionary's choice for the word of 2025
The dictionary defines parasocial as a one-sided tie formed with media figures or AI, reflecting how digital culture shapes emotional connection.
'Parasocial' is Cambridge Dictionary's choice for the word of 2025
Parasocial relationships shape how people connect with public figures online. [Photo: Cambridge University Press & Assessment]
November 19, 2025

The Cambridge Dictionary has chosen "parasocial" as its word of the year for 2025, which refers to a connection that people feel with someone they do not know.

It spotlights the interest in one-sided relationships or attachements that people form with celebrities, influencers, and AI chatbots.

The term was defined by sociologists Donald Horton and Richard Wohl, who observed television viewers engaged in “parasocial” relationships with on-screen personalities that were similar to those they formed with family members and friends.

The dictionary used the engagement of famous singer Taylor Swift and American footballer Travis Kelce as an example, saying many fans felt a strong connection with them, even though most had never met them.

RECOMMENDED

“The emergence of parasocial relationships with AI bots saw people treat ChatGPT as a confidant, friend, or even romantic partner,” the Cambridge Dictionary said in a statement on Tuesday.

It noted that the rise of parasocial relationships has redefined fandom, celebrity, and, with AI, how ordinary people interact online.

“Millions of people are engaged in parasocial relationships; many more are simply intrigued by their rise. The data reflects that, with the Cambridge Dictionary website seeing spikes in lookups for ‘parasocial,’” the statement said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends