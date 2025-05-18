Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 81st anniversary of the Crimean Tatar exile with a message of solidarity.

"On the 81st anniversary of their forced exile from their ancestral homeland, I solemnly remember the pain endured by our Crimean Tatar brothers and sisters, and I pray for mercy upon our compatriots who lost their lives during the deportation," Erdogan said on X on Sunday.

"As Türkiye, we will continue to stand by our Crimean brothers, sisters and defend their rights at all times," the Turkish president concluded his message.

Remembering the 1944 Exile of Crimean Tatars

On May 18, 1944, nearly 250,000 Crimean Tatars were forcibly deported from their homeland to remote parts of Central Asia by Soviet authorities, who accused the entire population of collaborating with Nazi Germany during World War II.

The deportations were carried out under a secret directive from Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. In the middle of night, families were rounded up and loaded into sealed freight trains. The three-day journey was marked by brutal conditions — thousands died en route from hunger, disease, and exhaustion.