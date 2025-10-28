The civil defence agency in besieged Gaza said that two people were killed and four were injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza City.

"Two civilians were killed and four others, including a child and an infant, were injured in an Israeli air strike on a home belonging to the Al-Banna family in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood in southern Gaza City," Mahmud Bassal, a spokesperson for the agency told AFP.

The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across Gaza on Tuesday evening in violation of a ceasefire agreement, following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out “immediate, powerful strikes” in the besieged enclave.

According to Anadolu reporters, an Israeli air strike hit the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, while artillery fire targeted areas east of Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

Missiles also struck around the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

Local media said an Israeli drone struck the courtyard of the Shifa Hospital, located inside areas beyond the “yellow line” from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire deal.