WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel launches deadly air strikes on Gaza in violation of truce
Israeli planes launch strikes on Gaza City, witnesses say, shortly after Israel's Netanyahu ordered the military to immediately carry out "powerful" attacks.
Israel launches deadly air strikes on Gaza in violation of truce
Palestinians walk trough the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Gaza City, October 23, 2025. / AP
October 28, 2025

The civil defence agency in besieged Gaza said that two people were killed and four were injured in an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza City.

"Two civilians were killed and four others, including a child and an infant, were injured in an Israeli air strike on a home belonging to the Al-Banna family in the Al-Sabra neighbourhood in southern Gaza City," Mahmud Bassal, a spokesperson for the agency told AFP.

The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across Gaza on Tuesday evening in violation of a ceasefire agreement, following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out “immediate, powerful strikes” in the besieged enclave.

According to Anadolu reporters, an Israeli air strike hit the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, while artillery fire targeted areas east of Deir al Balah in central Gaza.

Missiles also struck around the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

Local media said an Israeli drone struck the courtyard of the Shifa Hospital, located inside areas beyond the “yellow line” from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire deal.

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu ordered his army early Tuesday to launch “immediate, powerful strikes” in Palestine’s Gaza over alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas. The group has denied any violations.

Hamas committed to ceasefire

The Palestinian resistance group said in a statement that it remained committed to the ceasefire deal in Gaza.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan. The ceasefire plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has killed over 68,500 people and injured more than 170,300 since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities.

RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat