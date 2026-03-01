WORLD
2 min read
Iran forms interim Leadership Council with Arafi's appointment after Khamenei's killing
Alireza Arafi joins Iran's temporary leadership body tasked with overseeing duties until a new supreme leader is chosen by the Assembly of Experts.
Iran forms interim Leadership Council with Arafi's appointment after Khamenei's killing
Arafi joins President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei. [File photo] / AP
March 1, 2026

Alireza Arafi was appointed on Sunday as the jurist member of Iran's Leadership Council, a body tasked with fulfilling the supreme leader's role until the Assembly of Experts elects a new leader, ISNA news agency reported.

A cleric member of the Guardian Council, Arafi will be part of the temporary Leadership Council alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.

Arafi’s appointment came after Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US attacks, igniting calls for revenge from the Revolutionary Guards.

The state television on Sunday announced a 40-day mourning period and seven public holidays following the killing of the country’s 86-year-old supreme leader, who had been in power since 1989.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, meanwhile, vowed to punish the "murderers" of Khamenei.

Iranian media reported that the daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter of the supreme leader were also killed in US and Israeli strikes.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Khamenei was "dead."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Ali Khamenei, family members, killed in US-Israel attacks, confirms Iran

Attack on Iran leader when he reportedly met with inner circle

Israel and the US timed their attack on Iran on Saturday to coincide with a meeting Khamenei was holding with top aides, according to two US sources and a US official familiar with the matter.

Israel claimed Khamenei was killed along with top lieutenants, including Ali Shamkhani, the powerful former National Security Council secretary, and Mohammad Pakpour, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander.

Two Iranian sources told Reuters news agency that Khamenei met on Saturday with Shamkhani and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani at a secure location shortly before the strikes started.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
CIA station in Saudi Arabia struck by suspected Iranian drone — report
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
US-Israel strikes on Iran fall outside international law — Macron
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school