CULTURE
1 min read
Cuba calls off cigar festival amid economic crisis
Cigars are a key source of hard currency for Cuba, generating millions in export and auction revenues for its struggling economy.
Cuba calls off cigar festival amid economic crisis
US cut off oil deliveries to Cuba from Havana's key ally Venezuela following the abduction of longtime president Nicolas Maduro in early January. / Reuters
14 hours ago

Cuba on Saturday announced the cancellation of its iconic cigar festival, amid a major energy crisis sparked by US pressure on the cash-strapped island.

In a message to participants seen by AFP, organizers said they were postponing the annual event, scheduled to take place from February 24-27, but did not give a new date.

The cigar festival typically raises millions of dollars from auction sales that are then funneled into the country's health care system. Last year, it took in about $19.5 million.

International sales of Cuban cigars, the island nation's most emblematic export, bring much needed income to its struggling economy, with Europe the main market for the luxury smokes.

RECOMMENDED

The United States cut off oil deliveries to Cuba from Havana's key ally Venezuela following the abduction of longtime president Nicolas Maduro in early January.

US President Donald Trump also signed an executive order allowing his country to impose tariffs on countries selling oil to Havana.

International airlines including Air Canada have halted Cuba flights due to a lack of fuel on the island, and several governments have urged citizens to reconsider travel there, warning they could be stranded.

RelatedTRT World - Cuban Art Factory marks ten years as Havana's art oasis
Explore
Pakistan vs India: Hottest ticket in cricket sparks T20 World Cup fever
Mark Carney visits memorial as new details surface about Canada shooting
Trump hints at Caracas visit as Washington lifts Venezuela oil sanctions
Trump suggests 'fear' could be key to diplomatic success in nuclear talks with Iran
ICE to spend $38 B on massive new detention centres across America
UN chief appeals for unity as Ramadan nears and conflicts rage on globally
Europe must learn to become a geopolitical power — Macron
Türkiye slams European Parliament's 'baseless' resolution
Russia calls for exclusion of Europe from upcoming Ukraine peace talks
Trump warns of 'very big force' if talks with Iran fail
Indian man pleads guilty in US over plot to kill Sikh separatist leader
Türkiye’s Erdogan discusses trade, counterterrorism cooperation with Iraqi PM Sudani
EU must build partnerships with Türkiye, Brazil, India: Germany's Merz
UNSC not working as intended: EU's Kallas
Israeli forces attack journalists covering illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank