Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called the Israeli plan to airdrop limited humanitarian aid over besieged Gaza a “deceptive propaganda move” aimed at whitewashing Israel’s image while continuing to enforce a crippling blockade.

In a statement, the group accused Israel of using aid airdrops and so-called humanitarian corridors to “manage starvation, not end it”, saying the policy exposes civilians to further risk and humiliation instead of ensuring their protection and relief.

“The only way to end Israel’s brutal starvation crime in Gaza is to stop the aggression, lift the siege completely, and open land crossings to guarantee the safe and sustained delivery of aid under UN mechanisms,” the statement said.

The group urged continued international pressure to end the blockade and stop what it described as Israel’s “starvation and genocide campaign,” warning against being misled by Israeli “propaganda.”

‘Limited humanitarian pause’

A so-called “tactical and localised suspension of military operations” announced by Israel became effective on Sunday morning in select areas of Gaza, the Israeli military said.