'Spoilers to peace' will be held accountable, US warns Rwanda as DRC violence escalates
"Rather than a march towards peace, Rwanda is leading the region towards increased instability and war," US representative to the UN Mike Waltz says.
(FILE) "We call on Rwanda to uphold its commitments," says Mike Waltz, the US representative to the UN. / AP
December 12, 2025

The US has warned that it will "use the tools at our disposal" to hold "spoilers to peace" to account in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), directly accusing Rwanda of driving instability as violence intensifies despite recent diplomatic efforts.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Mike Waltz, the US representative to the UN, said on Friday that Washington is "profoundly concerned and incredibly disappointed" by the renewed outbreak of violence, days after President Donald Trump hosted his Congolese and Rwandan counterparts, Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame, in the US capital for the signing of a deal aimed at bringing a conflict in eastern DRC to an end.

"Rather than a march towards peace, as we saw under President Trump's leadership in recent weeks, Rwanda is leading the region towards increased instability and war," Waltz said.

"We are deeply concerned that the Rwanda military's continued presence in Congolese territory in support of M23, and we will use the tools at our disposal to hold to account spoilers to peace," he warned.

"We call on Rwanda to uphold its commitments and to further recognise the DRC government's right to defend its territory and its sovereign right to invite Burundian forces onto its territory," he said, noting that Washington is also urging all sides to show restraint and "refrain from hostile anti-Tutsi rhetoric".

'Incalculable consequences'

His remarks came hours after UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix warned the council that the latest AFC–M23 offensive in South Kivu risks triggering a regional flare-up with "incalculable consequences", urging the immediate, unconditional ceasefire mandated under Resolution 2773.

The UN Security Council meeting comes as violence in South Kivu has surged dramatically.

The M23 resumed fighting in 2021, launching a lightning offensive that led to the capture of several territories, including the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

The UN, Kinshasa and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of supporting the M23, which Kigali denies.

Some 5.3 million people are displaced within the DRC, including 2.68 million newly displaced since January, and more than 24 million face acute food insecurity, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
