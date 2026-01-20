US President Donald Trump has marked the first anniversary of his return to the White House with a rambling, often downbeat news conference that leaned heavily on familiar grievances rather than celebration.

Opening with a lengthy critique of irregular immigration on Tuesday, Trump launched into a monologue covering a wide range of subjects — from US military action in Venezuela and alleged welfare fraud in Minnesota to repeated attacks on his predecessor, Joe Biden.

As Trump lurched from subject to subject, the address felt less like a victory lap than a reprise of the campaign that preceded his return to office. This included his claim — unprecedented for US presidents — to have won the election which he lost to Biden in 2020.

"We've done more than any other administration has done, by far, in terms of military, in terms of ending wars, in terms of completing wars," said Trump, who returned to office on January 20 last year after defeating Democratic then-vice president Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

"Nobody's really seen very much like it."

White House aides circulated a 31-page document listing "365 WINS IN 365 DAYS" across immigration, the economy and foreign policy, as reporters packed the briefing room.