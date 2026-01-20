POLITICS
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
President Trump's appearance comes as he faces extraordinary pushback from US' European allies over his planned tariffs over Greenland, tensions he’ll confront in person this week at World Economic Forum in Davos.
Trump holds a document titled "Accomplishments" during a press briefing at the White House. / Reuters
January 20, 2026

US President Donald Trump has marked the first anniversary of his return to the White House with a rambling, often downbeat news conference that leaned heavily on familiar grievances rather than celebration.

Opening with a lengthy critique of irregular immigration on Tuesday, Trump launched into a monologue covering a wide range of subjects — from US military action in Venezuela and alleged welfare fraud in Minnesota to repeated attacks on his predecessor, Joe Biden.

As Trump lurched from subject to subject, the address felt less like a victory lap than a reprise of the campaign that preceded his return to office. This included his claim — unprecedented for US presidents — to have won the election which he lost to Biden in 2020.

"We've done more than any other administration has done, by far, in terms of military, in terms of ending wars, in terms of completing wars," said Trump, who returned to office on January 20 last year after defeating Democratic then-vice president Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

"Nobody's really seen very much like it."

White House aides circulated a 31-page document listing "365 WINS IN 365 DAYS" across immigration, the economy and foreign policy, as reporters packed the briefing room.

The president repeated a series of claims, including that his 2020 election loss was "rigged," that prescription drug prices had fallen by 600 percent — a mathematical impossibility — and that the United States had attracted $18 trillion in inward investment.

At various points, Trump described himself as a "financial genius" and faulted his own staff for failing to adequately communicate what he portrayed as major successes in bringing down inflation.

On foreign affairs, the Republican signalled an interest in working with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on the country's future, following Washington’s January 3 military operation that abducted President Nicolas Maduro.

"We're talking to her," Trump said. "Maybe we can get her involved in some way. I'd love to be able to do that."

He praised Machado for giving him her Nobel Peace Prize medal, complaining again that the Norwegian committee should have honored him instead.

SOURCE:TRT World via AI, TRT World and Agencies
