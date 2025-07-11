The US State Department has begun firing more than 1,350 US-based employees as the administration of President Donald Trump presses ahead with an unprecedented overhaul of its diplomatic corps, a move critics say will undermine US ability to defend and promote US interests abroad.

The layoffs that started on Friday will cover 1,107 civil service and 246 foreign service officers based in the United States, according to an internal State Department notice sent to the workforce and seen by Reuters news agency.

"The Department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities," the notice said.

"Headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices, and offices where considerable efficiencies may be found," it added.

The move is the first step of a restructuring that Trump has sought to ensure US foreign policy is aligned with his "America First" agenda.

'An act of vandalism'

Former diplomats and critics say the firing of foreign service officers risks America's ability to counter the growing assertiveness from adversaries such as China and Russia.

"As the US retreats, our adversaries — like the People’s Republic of China — are expanding their diplomatic reach, making Americans less safe and less prosperous. If this administration is serious about putting 'America first,' it must invest in our diplomatic corps and national security experts — not erode the institutions that protect our interests, promote US values and keep Americans abroad safe," a statement by ranking Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee warned.

"This is bad management of an important resource: American diplomats," said a statement from The American Academy of Diplomacy, which represents former ambassadors.

"At a time when the United States faces unprecedented challenges from strategic competitors and adversaries, ongoing conflicts in Central Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, and emerging security threats, the decision to gut the Department of State’s institutional knowledge and operational capacity is an act of vandalism."

Trump in February ordered Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revamp the foreign service to ensure that the Republican president's foreign policy is "faithfully" implemented.