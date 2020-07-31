South Africa has rejected claims by US President Donald Trump, saying Pretoria did “not confiscate” any land.

“The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal process that ensures public access to land in an equitable and just manner as guided by the constitution,” said a statement from the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Pretoria's statement was in response to Trump's threat that he was cutting future funding to South Africa over alleged land confiscation and mistreatment of "certain classes of people."

"South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY ... A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump’s outburst came after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa last month signed the Expropriation Bill into law, replacing the pre-democratic Expropriation Act of 1975.

Is Elon Musk involved?

South Africa says the 1913 Natives Land Act led to thousands of Black families being forcibly removed from their land.