Four police personnel were killed on Sunday in two separate attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said.

In the first incident, three traffic police personnel were killed when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on traffic police in the Lakki Marwat district, local police said.

The traffic officers were on regular duty on the Bannu-Lucky Road, the police added, noting that the attackers fled the scene.

A statement from the office of the provincial chief minister “strongly condemned the martyrdom of three police personnel, including the traffic police in-charge,” who were killed in a "terrorist attack."