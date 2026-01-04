WORLD
Gunmen attack traffic and local police, killing multiple officers in Pakistan
Authorities condemned the killing of four police personnel in Pakistan and promised exemplary punishment for those responsible
A police officer checks the bag of a biker at a security check post along a road in Pakistan. [File photo] / Reuters
January 4, 2026

Four police personnel were killed on Sunday in two separate attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said.

In the first incident, three traffic police personnel were killed when unknown motorcyclists opened fire on traffic police in the Lakki Marwat district, local police said.

The traffic officers were on regular duty on the Bannu-Lucky Road, the police added, noting that the attackers fled the scene.

A statement from the office of the provincial chief minister “strongly condemned the martyrdom of three police personnel, including the traffic police in-charge,” who were killed in a "terrorist attack."

Describing the incident as “extremely tragic,” Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that those involved in the attack “will be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment.”

In the Bannu district, a police constable was killed after unidentified individuals opened fire in the Mandan area, local broadcaster Geo News reported, citing police.

Police said the constable came under attack while he was on his way from home to report for duty at the Mandan police station.

