WORLD
1 min read
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
The accident occurred on Wednesday when the bus lost control approaching a ferry at Daulatdia in Rajbari district, about 100 km from Dhaka.
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Victims' relatives break down at a government hospital, a day after a bus plunged into the Padma river in Rajbari district, Bangladesh, March 26 2026. / AP
March 25, 2026

At least 24 people died after a passenger bus carrying around 40 passengers plunged into the Padma River while attempting to board a ferry in Bangladesh, officials said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday when the bus lost control approaching a ferry at Daulatdia in Rajbari district, about 100 km (62 miles) from Dhaka. The bus overturned and sank nearly 30 feet (9 m) into the river, according to police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Rescuers recovered 22 bodies from inside the submerged bus, including six men, 11 women and five children, Fire Service official Talha Bin Zasim said.

RelatedTRT World - Bus collides with train in Bangladesh, killing a dozen
RECOMMENDED

Twenty-four people have been confirmed dead so far, including two women who died after being rescued, he said.

Four fire service units and 10 divers were leading the search and rescue efforts, supported by the army, police, coast guard and local authorities.

Officials fear more passengers may still be missing.

Hundreds of people die each year in road and ferry accidents in Bangladesh.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks