More than 50 Ghanaians have been killed in the Ukraine war after being "lured into battle", Ghana's foreign minister said after a visit to Kiev in which officials raised the issue of recruitment of Africans.

Reports of African men being attracted to Russia by promises of jobs and ending up on Ukraine's frontlines have become more frequent in recent months, creating tensions between Moscow and some of the countries involved.

Russian authorities have denied illegally recruiting African citizens to fight in Ukraine.

"We were informed that 272 Ghanaians are believed to have been lured into battle since 2022, for which an estimated 55 have been killed and 2 captured as prisoners of war," Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on X late on Thursday.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, standing alongside Ablakwa, said more than 1,780 Africans from 36 different countries are "fighting in the Russian army".

‘This is not our war’

Ghana, which has economic and diplomatic ties with Russia, intends to raise awareness about recruitment and to dismantle "dark web illegal recruitment schemes operating within our jurisdiction," Ablakwa said in his post on X.