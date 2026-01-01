A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian-held part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region has killed at least 20 people, Russian authorities said.

"Three UAVs struck a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. According to preliminary reports, more than 50 people were wounded, and 24 people were killed," a Russian official said on Telegram.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a probe into the attack, which had "killed more than 20 people and injured many more."

A building gutted by fire, piles of smouldering rubble, and charred bodies were seen in pictures posted by Saldo on Telegram.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of carrying out a "terrorist attack" on civilians.