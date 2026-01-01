WORLD
Ukrainian drone strike kills at least 20 people in Kherson region: Russia
The village of Khorly is located on a peninsula on the Black Sea coast and fell under Russian control at the start of the war in February 2022
Russia says at least 20 killed in Ukrainian drone strike. / Reuters
January 1, 2026

A Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian-held part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region has killed at least 20 people, Russian authorities said.

"Three UAVs struck a cafe and hotel on the Black Sea coast in Khorly. According to preliminary reports, more than 50 people were wounded, and 24 people were killed," a Russian official said on Telegram.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a probe into the attack, which had "killed more than 20 people and injured many more."

A building gutted by fire, piles of smouldering rubble, and charred bodies were seen in pictures posted by Saldo on Telegram.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of carrying out a "terrorist attack" on civilians.

Ukrainian authorities have not commented yet.

The village of Khorly is located on a peninsula on the Black Sea coast and fell under Russian control at the start of the war in February 2022.

In the fall of 2022, the Ukrainian army recaptured a large part of the Kherson region, including the regional capital, during a counteroffensive.

Since then, the Dnieper River has marked the front line in the region, and the two sides regularly stage deadly drone attacks.

SOURCE:AFP
