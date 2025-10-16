WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye calls Gaza ceasefire important step toward lasting regional peace
Gaza ceasefire marks the beginning of a comprehensive and just peace that will ultimately contribute to achieving a two-state solution, the Turkish National Defence Ministry says.
The Turkish Armed Forces are ready to fulfill any peacekeeping duties in line with international law, the ministry says. / Photo: AP / AP
October 16, 2025

The ceasefire agreement in Gaza is an important step toward establishing lasting peace in the region, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

“We hope that this development will be the beginning of a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace and will ultimately contribute to the goal of a two-state solution,” ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk told a weekly press briefing in Ankara on Thursday.

Separately, in response to a question regarding the Türkiye’s participation in the Gaza task force, ministry sources said that “with the experience gained from previous peace missions, the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to undertake any tasks assigned to them within the framework of international law for the establishment and maintenance of peace and work is being carried out in coordination with the relevant state institutions.”

Türkiye supports 'one state, one army' principle in Syria

About the terror group SDF integration into the Syrian army, the sources said “the Syrian government continues its diligent efforts toward restructuring all its institutions and bodies, as well as establishing stability and security in the country. In this context, we are continuing our efforts to enhance coordination and cooperation with the Syrian Ministry of Defence, with the aim of strengthening Syria’s security capacity and contributing to the establishment of stability and security in the region by clearing it of terrorism.”

“In line with the stability and security of Syria, we remain committed to supporting the principle of one state and one army. In this regard, the integration of the SDF terrorist organisation into the Syrian army is of critical importance. As Türkiye, we are carrying out the necessary coordination with our counterparts on this matter and are closely following the process,” the sources added.

SOURCE:AA
