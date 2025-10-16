The ceasefire agreement in Gaza is an important step toward establishing lasting peace in the region, the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

“We hope that this development will be the beginning of a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace and will ultimately contribute to the goal of a two-state solution,” ministry spokesperson Zeki Akturk told a weekly press briefing in Ankara on Thursday.

Separately, in response to a question regarding the Türkiye’s participation in the Gaza task force, ministry sources said that “with the experience gained from previous peace missions, the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to undertake any tasks assigned to them within the framework of international law for the establishment and maintenance of peace and work is being carried out in coordination with the relevant state institutions.”

Türkiye supports 'one state, one army' principle in Syria