Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour has appealed for the formation of a "coalition of the willing" to take action to halt Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

“We call for a coalition of the willing to take every action necessary now to end the genocide, to uphold international law and save what is left of our humanity under the rubble in Gaza, and end the occupation and conflict,” Mansour said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

He said the massive destruction in Gaza was the result of a “deliberate planning and execution” by Israel.

“All of what is happening now was predictable, premeditated, and planned,” he said. “It is a criminal and cruel enterprise occurring openly for all to see.”

“We warn against all those who try to portray this conflict as a religious conflict, including those who do so to shield Israel from criticism and condemnation,” the diplomat said.

“This is not a conflict between Jews and Muslims. It is a war against Palestinian presence in the land of Palestine.”

The Palestinian envoy warned that the consequences of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza would be far-reaching.

“Israel's genocide in Gaza will redefine the region and our world for generations to come. And what we do next will determine in what way.”

He also condemned the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in the Israel-besieged enclave.