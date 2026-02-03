POLITICS
2 min read
Trump seeks $1 billion in damages from Harvard University
The US government targets Harvard following settlements with Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania.
Trump seeks $1 billion in damages from Harvard University
US President Trump's team accuses Harvard of promoting woke ideology over student safety. [File photo] / Reuters
February 3, 2026

US President Donald Trump said on Monday his administration would seek $1 billion in damages from Harvard University after a New York Times report said the college had won some concessions in ongoing settlement negotiations with the government.

"We are now seeking One Billion Dollars in damages, and want nothing further to do, into the future, with Harvard University," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump officials have accused Harvard and other colleges of promoting "woke" ideology while failing to sufficiently protect Jewish students during pro-Palestinian protests, filing legal complaints and demanding exorbitant payouts.

Critics have called it a pressure campaign by the administration on liberal universities.

Fellow Ivy League institution Columbia University agreed to pay the Trump administration $200 million last summer and pledged to obey rules that bar it from taking race into consideration in admissions or hiring.

But the New York Times earlier on Monday reported Trump had dropped his administration's demands for a settlement payout of $200 million from Harvard, after protracted talks.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Judge rules Trump unlawfully cancelled Harvard's $2.2B research grants

Trump told reporters last September that negotiations were close to reaching a $500 million settlement with Harvard, with part of the deal including the opening of trade schools.

"They wanted to do a convoluted job training concept, but it was turned down in that it was wholly inadequate and would not have been, in our opinion, successful," Trump said in his post late on Monday evening.

"It was merely a way of Harvard getting out of a large cash settlement of more than 500 Million Dollars, a number that should be much higher for the serious and heinous illegalities that they have committed," he added, without specifying what laws Harvard has allegedly broken.

RelatedTRT World - What is behind Trump’s war on Harvard?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home