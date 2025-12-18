WORLD
Calls grow to completely replace French with Arabic language in Morocco
National coalition urges full enforcement of Arabic’s official status on World Arabic Language Day.
December 18, 2025

A Moroccan coalition on Wednesday demanded an end to the dominance of the French language in education, administration and other sectors, emphasising the need to strengthen Arabic.

In a statement marking World Arabic Language Day, the Moroccan National Arabic Language Coalition said a more inclusive linguistic future in the country could only be achieved by effectively implementing Arabic’s official status in all areas of life.

It stressed that it would require a “clear and decisive language policy” to make Arabic the main language in education, governance, finance, business and other key sectors, while ending the dominance of French.

The coalition demanded that public institutions and private companies be required to use Arabic or Amazigh (Berber) in official documents, services and correspondence in accordance with legal regulations.

Several civil society organisations have criticised the continued use of French by state institutions, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and banks.

Morocco’s Constitution states in Article 5 that “Arabic is the official language of the state, and the state shall work to preserve, develop, and promote its use,” adding that Amazigh is an official language and part of the shared heritage of all Moroccans.

But controversy has surrounded the continued use of French, particularly since an education reform law took effect in August 2019 that allows some subjects to be taught in French.

That policy sparked strong opposition from political parties and civil groups, who view French as a legacy of colonial rule and oppose its continued presence in the educational system.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
