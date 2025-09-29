Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, with the US president pushing a deal after a slew of Western leaders embraced Palestinian statehood in defiance of American and Israeli opposition.

In Netanyahu’s fourth visit since Trump returned to office in January, the right-wing Israeli leader will be looking to shore up his country’s most important relationship as it faces growing international isolation nearly two years into its genocidal war in Gaza.

Netanyahu can expect a warm welcome in the White House, unlike the chilly reception he faced on Friday at the UN General Assembly, where many delegates walked out, leaving him to speak to an almost empty hall.

Netanyahu went on to deliver a blistering attack on what he called a “disgraceful decision” over the past week by Britain, France, Canada, Australia and several other countries to recognise Palestinian statehood, a major diplomatic shift by top US allies.

They said such action was needed to preserve the prospect for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and help bring Israel’s war to an end.

Trump, who had criticised the recognition moves as a prize to Hamas, told Reuters on Sunday he hopes to get Netanyahu’s agreement on a framework to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

"We’re getting a very good response because Bibi wants to make the deal too," Trump said in a telephone interview, using Netanyahu's nickname.

"Everybody wants to make the deal."

He credited leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Jordan and Egypt for their assistance and said the deal aims to go beyond Gaza to a broader Middle East peace.

"It's called peace in the Middle East, more than Gaza. Gaza is a part of it. But it's peace in the Middle East," he said.

Asked whether there is now an agreed deal for peace in Gaza, a senior Israeli official said, "It's too early to tell."

The official added that Netanyahu would give Israel's response to the proposal when he meets Trump on Monday.

Peace plan

Netanyahu is under mounting pressure from the hostages’ families and, according to public opinion polls, a war-weary Israeli public.

A 21-point peace plan had been circulated to a string of Arab and Muslim countries on the UN sidelines last week.