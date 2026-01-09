Türkiye is among the UK’s priority countries for completing the expansion of the free trade agreement, UK Minister of State for Trade Policy Chris Bryant told Anadolu, stressing that negotiations have progressed far more quickly than expected.

“Türkiye is in our short list of countries that we want to complete our free trade agreement with as soon as we possibly can,” Bryant said.

“At the beginning of the process, which was only last summer, we thought that it would take quite a long time to go through each of the different rounds. We've managed to do three rounds in six months. That's almost unheard of in free trade agreement processes,” he added.

The UK–Türkiye Free Trade Agreement, which entered into force on January 1, 2021, has added momentum to bilateral trade, with trade between the two countries reaching £28 billion (nearly $38 billion) last year, according to figures shared by Bryant.

On Thursday, both countries also signed a new Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) Action Plan containing 16 concrete measures, alongside a mutual recognition agreement, during high-level talks in London.

The agreements were signed as part of the eighth term meeting of the Türkiye-UK JETCO, held during a visit to London by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat. Both countries aim to double bilateral trade volume in the mid-term.

Fourth round of FTA expansion talks to be held next month

Bryant also emphasised that while negotiations continue, the focus is on practical outcomes.

"But in the end, the most important thing is not just agreeing on what's in the agreement; it's then implementing it so that businesses in Türkiye or in the UK can exploit those opportunities. Classic instances. I'm really glad that Türkiye agreed to the liberalisation of telecoms that we see as a significant opportunity both to deliver good services in Türkiye, but also for British businesses."

He confirmed further rounds are planned, saying: "Some of the easier bits are already [done] and now we've got some of the tougher bits to negotiate over the next few months. There's going to be the next round of negotiations in February and I'm hopeful there'll be more rounds later on this year."

Bryant suggested that a free trade agreement could be significantly expanded. "It'd be good if we could double that. And that's the kind of thing that is possible if we have a free trade agreement, which brings down both the tariff barriers and other barriers as well, both in goods and in the exchange of services and e-commerce."

Defence cooperation and long-term alliance

Highlighting the strategic relationship, Bryant said: "We are very fortunate that we are such strong allies with Türkiye, both on a trade basis and a military basis and security basis that I think that that gives us an opportunity to trust one another and move forward very strongly."

Bryant reflected on recent diplomatic engagement, noting that it had been “the first time a British prime minister, Keir Starmer, had visited Türkiye" in eight years, which he described as extraordinary.