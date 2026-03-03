WORLD
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Tehran calls for accountability into "unjustifiable" attack as Washington says US forces "would not deliberately target a school," and Israel claims it is investigating.
People prepare for a burial as they attend the funeral of the victims following an Israeli strike on a school in Minab, Iran, on March 3, 2026. / Reuters
March 3, 2026

The UN human rights office has urged what it called the forces behind a deadly attack on a girls' school in Iran to investigate and share insights into the incident, without saying who it believed was responsible.

"The High Commissioner (Volker Turk) calls for a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the attack. The onus is on the forces that carried out the attack to investigate it," UN human rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva press briefing.

"This is absolutely horrific," Shamdasani said, adding that images circulating on social media captured "the essence of the destruction, despair and senselessness and cruelty of this conflict".

Turk also urged all parties to exercise restraint and to return to the negotiating table, she said.

The school in southern Iran was hit on Saturday, the first day of US and Israeli attacks against the country.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that US forces "would not deliberately target a school". Israel has said it is investigating the incident.

Iran's ambassador to the UN in Geneva Ali Bahreini had previously raised the issue with Turk in a letter dated March 1, calling the attack "unjustifiable" and "criminal".

He said the attack had killed 165 students.

Turk's office does not have enough information to make a determination as to whether the strike constituted a war crime, Shamdasani said.

