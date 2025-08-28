Russian missiles and drones struck apartment blocks in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, early on Thursday, killing at least 18 people and wounding 48 in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said represented a clear disregard for peace negotiations.
The Kiev City Military Administration (KMVA) confirmed the deaths and injuries.
Timur Tkachenko, head of the KMVA, said the number of deaths rose to 18, among them four children.
Tkachenko said rescuers had unblocked another body, raising the death toll to 18.
“We have 33 locations with consequences, and rescuers are involved in 18. We have a record of damage in all areas of the city,” he wrote on Telegram.
The Kiev City Prosecutor’s Office reported that the consequences of the morning strike were recorded in eight districts of the capital, including Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, Obolonskyi, Svyatoshynskyi and Desnyanskyi.
In the Darnytskyi district, part of a five-storey residential building was destroyed, and rescue operations are underway to search for people trapped under the rubble.
Windows in nearby high-rise buildings were shattered, cars were damaged, and private homes sustained destruction, the prosecutor’s office said.
At dawn, residents and emergency service workers were clearing debris from streets strewn with broken glass and building materials, an AFP journalist at the scene of one strike in central Kiev saw.
The attack had blasted a five-storey crater in one apartment block, splitting the building in two, images posted by Zelenskyy showed.
"Russia chooses ballistics instead of the negotiating table. It chooses to continue killing instead of ending the war," Zelenskyy said on social media.
"This means that Russia still does not fear the consequences."
Zelenskyy calls for tougher response
Zelenskyy called for a tough response from Ukraine's allies, including fresh sanctions.
He also called on Russia's ally China and EU member Hungary to take a much tougher stance against Moscow.
"All deadlines have already been broken, and dozens of opportunities for diplomacy have been ruined. Russia must feel accountable for every strike, for every day of this war," he said.
Last month, Russian strikes killed more than 30 people, including five children, in Kiev.
Moscow had fired ballistic and cruise missiles as well as Iranian-designed Shahed drones from different directions to "systematically" target residential buildings, he said.
During the attack, residents took refuge in subway stations, some lying in sleeping bags and others holding their pets.
A five-storey building in the Darnytsky district had collapsed, and a city centre shopping mall was also hit, the mayor of Kiev, Vitaly Klitschko, reported.
EU delegation building ‘severely’ damaged
Meanwhile, Katarina Mathernova, the European Union’s ambassador to Ukraine, said the EU delegation building in Kiev was severely damaged by the shock wave.
“Russia’s ‘peace’ last night: a massive strike on Kiev with drones and ballistic missiles ... The EU Delegation [building] was severely damaged by the shock wave. This is Moscow’s true answer to peace efforts,” she wrote on X.
European leaders condemn Russian strike
European leaders and officials strongly condemned Russia’s latest overnight strike on Kiev, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas saying Moscow’s actions once again showed its disregard for peace.
“While the world seeks a path to peace, Russia responds with missiles. The overnight attack on Kiev shows a deliberate choice to escalate and mock the peace efforts. Russia must stop the killing and negotiate,” she wrote on X.
European Council President Antonio Costa expressed solidarity with the victims and the EU’s mission in Kiev.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also voiced concern for EU staff targeted in the assault.
“The staff at the @EUDelegationUA are the EU's voice on the ground in Ukraine. Last night, their offices became a target of another indiscriminate Russian attack during this senseless aggression. My thoughts are with all our team in Kiev and with the brave people of Ukraine who deserve to live in peace,” she said.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos denounced the strikes as “a clear sign that Russia rejects peace and chooses terror.”
She stressed the EU’s solidarity with the delegation staff and Ukrainian civilians enduring the war.
Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot noted that not only the EU delegation but also the British Council’s building was hit.
“Russia shows, once more, that it has no genuine will for peace. It chooses terror, destruction, and lies over dialogue. Belgium stands in full solidarity. We will not be silent. Ukraine will not stand alone,” he wrote on X.
Norway’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack in a statement on X.
“Russia has once again brutally shelled Kiev with missiles and drones. Ukraine's brave civilian population is suffering from Russia's illegal aggression. We urge Russia to end its war immediately. Our response is even stronger support for Ukraine,” it said.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also condemned the strikes, confirming Poland’s embassy staff were safe.
"Putin’s rockets killed Ukrainian civilians tonight and damaged the EU Delegation building. In our embassy, everyone is safe and sound. This is how Russia fights for peace," he said.
The attacks come a day after the Kremlin rejected the chances of a swift meeting between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Kiev says such a summit is crucial to breaking the deadlock over how to end the war.
Moscow is demanding Kiev cede more territory and renounce Western military support as preconditions for any peace deal, demands ruled out by Kiev.