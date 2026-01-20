Nepal's rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah will go into a head-to-head election battle with the veteran prime minister he helped unseat, as he champions youth demands that toppled last year's government.

The 35-year-old resigned last week as mayor of Kathmandu to contest general elections, announcing on Tuesday that he will directly challenge ousted prime minister KP Sharma Oli by running in the same constituency.

Nepal will hold general elections on March 5, the first since mass anti-corruption protests in September 2025 overthrew Oli, a 73-year-old Marxist leader and four-term prime minister.

"Contesting against a major figure... signals that I am not taking the easy way out," Shah told AFP, ahead of his formal confirmation of candidacy.

"It demonstrates that, despite the problems or betrayals that have affected the country, we are moving towards addressing them", he added.

Better known as Balen, the former mayor arrived for the interview at a Kathmandu hotel dressed in black and wearing a traditional Nepali hat or "topi", though he was without his trademark dark square sunglasses.

His hip-hop songs tackling corruption and inequality have drawn millions of views.

A civil engineer and rapper before joining politics, Shah stunned the political establishment in 2022 when he became the first independent candidate to be elected as Kathmandu mayor.

He built a reputation as a sharp-tongued reformer, launching campaigns targeting tax evasion, traffic congestion, education and city waste.

Shah's approach, however, drew criticism for heavy-handed enforcement and for communicating directly with his millions of social media followers rather than engaging with journalists.

"We made many processes that operated through informal arrangements transparent, through open procurement," he said.

'Ripple effect'

In December, Shah joined the centrist Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by television host Rabi Lamichhane, 50.

RSP, which became parliament's fourth-largest force in the last elections in 2022, challenged parties that had dominated Nepal since the end of its civil war in 2006.

If the RSP secures a parliamentary majority, Shah would become prime minister.

"We share the same ideology," Shah said, describing a vision of "a liberal economic system with social justice," including free education and healthcare for the poor.