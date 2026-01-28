At least 38 people across 14 states had died as of Tuesday from a powerful winter storm that left much of the central and eastern US gripped by snow, ice, and below-freezing temperatures, according to local officials and news reports.

The storm started to develop on Friday and dumped snow across a large region over the weekend. The snow snarled road traffic and led to widespread flight cancellations and power outages before subsiding Monday, leaving behind bitter cold that is expected to linger.

By Tuesday, cities were mobilising emergency responders and resources to ensure that residents, particularly homeless people, were safe, even as more than 550,000 homes and businesses across the country lacked electricity.

Ten of the storm's fatal victims were in New York City, where temperatures were the coldest they had been in eight years, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a news conference on Tuesday, when the low hit 8 degrees Fahrenheit.

While the 10 victims were found outside, it was not clear whether they were homeless. Mamdani told reporters on Monday that some of the dead "had had interactions with our shelter system in the past. It is still too early to share a broader diagnosis or a cause of death."

New York City postponed from this week until early February an annual count of its homeless population required by the US.

Department of Housing and Urban Development "Outreach workers should be focused on bringing New Yorkers inside, not on data collection," Mamdani said. "Here is the bottom line, New York City: Extreme weather is not a personal failure."

Around 500 of the more than 4,000 homeless people estimated to live in the city's streets and subway have been placed in shelters since January 19, Mamdani said. Outreach workers were checking every two hours on 350 homeless people who are at particular risk due to underlying medical conditions.

In Nashville, Tennessee, a city of about 680,000 where more than 135,000 homes and businesses remain without power, the temperature is expected to drop to 6 degrees Fahrenheit by Wednesday morning with below-zero wind chills.