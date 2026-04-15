European officials are exploring a fallback plan to defend the continent using NATO structures without full US backing, amid rising uncertainty over Washington’s long-term commitment, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The concept — informally dubbed “European NATO” — has gained momentum following a shift in Germany’s position under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has signalled openness to a more independent European defence approach.

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Germany’s pivot reshapes debate

For years, Berlin resisted calls — particularly from France — for greater European military autonomy, relying instead on US security guarantees. But officials say growing doubts about US reliability have prompted a rethink.

Under the emerging plan, European countries would take on more leadership within NATO, including key command roles, while gradually replacing US military capabilities with their own.