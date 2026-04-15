EUROPE
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Europe weighs NATO 'Plan B' as doubts grow over US commitment
A quiet push to build a more self-reliant alliance gains traction, with Germany shifting stance and officials eyeing reduced dependence on Washington.
Europe weighs NATO 'Plan B' as doubts grow over US commitment
Growing doubts about US reliability prompts the European leaders to rethink a plan to defend the continent using NATO without full US backing. / AA
6 hours ago

European officials are exploring a fallback plan to defend the continent using NATO structures without full US backing, amid rising uncertainty over Washington’s long-term commitment, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

The concept — informally dubbed “European NATO” — has gained momentum following a shift in Germany’s position under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who has signalled openness to a more independent European defence approach.

RelatedTRT World - Trump criticises NATO, issues Hormuz ultimatum

Germany’s pivot reshapes debate

For years, Berlin resisted calls — particularly from France — for greater European military autonomy, relying instead on US security guarantees. But officials say growing doubts about US reliability have prompted a rethink.

Under the emerging plan, European countries would take on more leadership within NATO, including key command roles, while gradually replacing US military capabilities with their own.

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Preparing for a US pullback

The discussions, taking place informally around NATO meetings, aim to ensure Europe can maintain deterrence against Russia, preserve operational continuity, and uphold nuclear credibility — even if the US reduces its presence or declines to intervene.

Concerns have intensified under US President Donald Trump, whose remarks on issues such as Greenland and disagreements over Iran policy have strained transatlantic trust.

While officials insist the initiative is not meant to replace NATO, it reflects a broader shift: Europe preparing for a future where US support can no longer be taken for granted.

RelatedTRT World - EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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