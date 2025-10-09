A Palestinian human rights organisation has urged appeal judges in London to allow it to challenge a High Court decision dismissing its legal bid over the export of fighter jet parts from the UK.

Al-Haq brought the case after the British government decided to exempt some export licences for components used in the F-35 fighter jet that are part of an international defence programme involving several allied nations, including the US and Israel.

The group argued that this “carve-out” placed the UK in breach of its international obligations by allowing the continued export of parts potentially used in Israel’s Gaza genocide.

However, in June, two High Court judges dismissed the claim. Al-Haq has now asked the Court of Appeal to overturn that decision.

New customs data indicate that the value of UK arms exports to Israel reached a record high in June 2025, with September ranking as the second-highest month on record, despite the UK government's partial suspension of some export licences.

As of July, the ruling Labour government still maintains more than 300 arms export licences with Israel, Channel 4 said in its exclusive report.

The Home Office opposes the bid for an appeal, arguing that Al-Haq’s case has “no real prospect of success.”

In written submissions, Sir James Eadie KC, representing the department, said the issues had already been “dealt with comprehensively” by the High Court and that “there is a need for finality.”

He added that none of the alternative reasons Al-Haq had presented “comes close to demonstrating compelling reasons for allowing the appeal to proceed.

“The fact that matters of broader public interest may be engaged is insufficient,” Eadie wrote.