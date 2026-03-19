WAR ON IRAN
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Trump opposes further energy strikes following Israeli attack on South Pars — report
Trump signals restraint but leaves door open depending on Iran's actions.
Trump opposes further energy strikes following Israeli attack on South Pars — report
US president supported Israeli strike as message over Strait of Hormuz, report says. / Reuters
March 19, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said he does not want further strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure following Israel's attack on the South Pars gas field, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing US officials.

The newspaper said Trump, who knew about the Israeli strike in advance, supported the attack as a message to Tehran over its blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

US officials said the president believes Iran has received the message and is now opposed to additional strikes on Iranian energy sites.

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Trump had backed the strike on the South Pars gas field, a key energy facility, as part of efforts to respond to tensions linked to the strategic waterway.

However, officials said he could again be open to targeting Iranian energy infrastructure depending on Tehran's future actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The report said Washington's position reflects a balance between signalling deterrence and avoiding further escalation targeting critical energy assets.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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