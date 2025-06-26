An Israeli opposition leader criticised US President Donald Trump for saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's long-running corruption trial should be cancelled, warning him against interfering in internal affairs.

Trump on Wednesday described the case against Netanyahu as a "witch hunt", echoing the Israeli premier's dismissal of the corruption charges which he has flatly rejected.

In a message on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the Netanyahu trial "should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero", after the end of a 12-day war with Iran.

Related TRT Global - Trump suggests Netanyahu's corruption trial should be dropped or pardon granted

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Thursday in an interview with news website Ynet: "We are thankful to President Trump, but... the president should not interfere in a judicial trial in an independent country."

Lapid, of the centre-right Yesh Atid party, backed a statement by one of Netanyahu's coalition allies, Simcha Rothman of the far-right Religious Zionism party, who called for Trump to stay out of the court case.

"It is not the role of the president of the United States to interfere in legal proceedings in the State of Israel," said Rothman, who chairs the Israeli parliament's judicial affairs committee.

Rothman, a vocal critic of what he argues is judicial overreach, however, said that "the management of Netanyahu's cases is transforming the image of the State of Israel from a regional and global power into a banana republic."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, the leader of another far-right party in Netenyahu's coalition, branded the trial as politically motivated.