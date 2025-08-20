A federal judge in New York has denied a Justice Department motion to unseal grand jury records tied to the case against convicted disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
US Judge Richard Berman’s decision on Wednesday marks the third time a federal judge has blocked the release of such materials.
Berman, who presided over Epstein’s 2019 sex crimes trial, sharply criticised the Trump administration for seeking to unseal only a small set of records while withholding a much larger collection in its possession.
"The Government is the logical party to make a comprehensive disclosure to the public of the Epstein files. By comparison, the instant grand jury motion appears to be a 'diversion' from the breadth and scope of the Epstein files in the government’s possession," Berman wrote.
He said the government’s collection of roughly 100,000 documents "dwarf" the 70 or so pages of grand jury testimony it sought to release, calling the latter "merely a hearsay snippet of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged conduct."
Epstein died in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.
He had pleaded guilty in 2008 to procuring a minor for prostitution.
Authorities determined his death was a suicide, a conclusion reaffirmed by the Justice Department in July.
Officials also stated that Epstein did not maintain a list of wealthy clients for whom he trafficked minors.
That finding triggered backlash among Trump’s Make America Great Again supporters, who have long alleged Epstein was killed as part of a cover-up to shield his powerful associates.
Berman’s ruling follows two similar decisions in recent months. In July, a Florida judge ruled against releasing Epstein-related grand jury records.
Earlier this month, another judge blocked the release of grand jury testimony concerning Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime companion, who was convicted of procuring underage girls for him.
Epstein’s death and the secrecy surrounding the documents have fueled years of speculation and conspiracy theories.
Critics argue the government has failed to provide transparency on the full extent of Epstein’s crimes and the potential involvement of his associates.