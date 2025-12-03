TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan, Finland's Stubb discuss regional, global issues
Türkiye is striving for the successful completion of the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, President Erdogan tells Alexander Stubb over the phone.
(FILE) Turkish President Erdogan also congratulated his Finnish counterpart on Finland's Independence Day, which falls on December 6. / AA
December 3, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb on Wednesday discussed the ties and regional and global issues in a phone call, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Noting Ankara's efforts to increase trade volume with Helsinki, Erdogan said Türkiye intends to advance the relations through the steps that will be taken.

Türkiye is striving for the successful completion of the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, Erdogan said, adding that the Istanbul talks constitute a diplomatic platform whose "effectiveness has already been proven".

"President Erdogan stated that Türkiye is closely monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza, that lasting peace in the region is possible only through the two-state solution vision, and that Finland's recognition of the State of Palestine would be welcome," the Directorate added.

Erdogan congratulated his counterpart on Finland's Independence Day, which falls on December 6.

