TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev
During his official visit to Ukraine, Türkiye's top diplomat Hakan Fidan also met with several top Ukrainian officials.
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (R) in Kiev, Ukraine. / AA
May 30, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday.

As part of his official visit, Fidan also met with Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

No further details were provided about the meetings.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign minister held a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

At the news conference, Fidan said Türkiye hopes to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the next round of peace talks, which would also include US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RECOMMENDED

Sybiha said Ukraine is ready to discuss a temporary ceasefire, noting: “We want to end the war this year and are ready to discuss a ceasefire–whether for 30, 50, or 100 days.”

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye hopes to host Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy amid efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Moscow was ready for a second round of peace talks in Türkiye and had finalised its position document. However, Ukrainian officials said the memorandum had yet to be delivered.

On May 16, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks in three years in Istanbul, where the two sides notably agreed to a large-scale exchange of prisoners involving a total of 1,000 people from each side.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent