Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Friday.

As part of his official visit, Fidan also met with Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

No further details were provided about the meetings.

Earlier, the Turkish foreign minister held a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

At the news conference, Fidan said Türkiye hopes to host Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the next round of peace talks, which would also include US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.