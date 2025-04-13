AFRICA
RSF seizes famine-stricken Zamzam camp in Sudan's Darfur
The camp, home to over half a million people, has seen mass civilian casualties and a humanitarian collapse.
The full extent of the damage in Zamzam remained unclear because of internet shutdowns and communications disruptions. / Reuters
April 13, 2025

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) says that it had taken control of a famine-hit camp in the western Darfur region, after two days of heavy shelling and gunfire.

In a statement on Sunday, the RSF said that it had deployed "military units to secure civilians and humanitarian medical workers in Zamzam ... after successfully liberating the camp entirely from the grip of the army.”

Zamzam - home to over 500,000 refugees, according to the United Nations - and nearby refugee camps have suffered heavily throughout two years of war between the army and the RSF.

Since Friday, the RSF has launched ground and aerial assaults on North Darfur's besieged capital of El-Fasher and the nearby Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps.

The UN said Saturday that more than 100 people were feared dead in the RSF attacks, while an army-aligned faction led by Darfur Governor Minni Minnawi on Sunday put the toll at more than four times that.

The faction's figures could not be independently verified.

As of Saturday evening, activists in El-Fasher said the attacks on Zamzam camp since Friday had killed at least 46 civilians, including women and children, with many other victims yet to be identified.

They added that the full extent of the damage in Zamzam remained unclear because of internet shutdowns and communications disruptions.

'Living under a tree'

In recent weeks, the RSF has stepped up its attacks on refugee camps around El-Fasher in its effort to seize the last state capital in Darfur not under its control.

The fighting intensified after the army last month recaptured the capital Khartoum, around 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) to the east.

Eyewitnesses said that thousands of residents in Zamzam were seen fleeing the camp after the RSF attacks.

Abdallah Adam, who fled Zamzam, described a gruelling three-day journey on foot to reach safety in the town of Tawila, some 80 kilometres to the west.

"We fled the bombing and hunger after we ran out of food. Now, we are living under a tree," he told AFP.

Amany al-Tayeb Dawood, who fled with her husband and five children, said she had already been displaced once before.

"Last month, we left El-Fasher for Zamzam, fearing the fighting there," she said.

"But then, the shelling and attacks reached Zamzam, too," she told AFP.

She walked for three days, sleeping out in the open.

"We arrived in Tawila yesterday, but we are still hungry. Our children need food," she added.

