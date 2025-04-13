Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) says that it had taken control of a famine-hit camp in the western Darfur region, after two days of heavy shelling and gunfire.

In a statement on Sunday, the RSF said that it had deployed "military units to secure civilians and humanitarian medical workers in Zamzam ... after successfully liberating the camp entirely from the grip of the army.”

Zamzam - home to over 500,000 refugees, according to the United Nations - and nearby refugee camps have suffered heavily throughout two years of war between the army and the RSF.

Since Friday, the RSF has launched ground and aerial assaults on North Darfur's besieged capital of El-Fasher and the nearby Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps.

The UN said Saturday that more than 100 people were feared dead in the RSF attacks, while an army-aligned faction led by Darfur Governor Minni Minnawi on Sunday put the toll at more than four times that.

The faction's figures could not be independently verified.

As of Saturday evening, activists in El-Fasher said the attacks on Zamzam camp since Friday had killed at least 46 civilians, including women and children, with many other victims yet to be identified.

They added that the full extent of the damage in Zamzam remained unclear because of internet shutdowns and communications disruptions.

'Living under a tree'

In recent weeks, the RSF has stepped up its attacks on refugee camps around El-Fasher in its effort to seize the last state capital in Darfur not under its control.